On Jaya’s death anniversary, OPS renews unity call, says won’t float new party

OPS, who has been leading the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu (ADMKTUMK) for the past three years, had rebranded the forum as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam on November 24. A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting of the ADMKTUMK’s office-bearers and district secretaries in Chennai. However, on Friday, OPS said he has no plans to float a new party.

Apart from OPS, leaders and cadre of AIADMK paid their respects at the memorial on the ninth death anniversary of Jayalalithaa on Friday. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by former ministers, paid homage early in the morning. After the tribute, Palaniswami administered a pledge urging party workers to strive for the AIADMK’s return to power in 2026.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and supporters also paid tribute, followed by Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala. Former minister KA Sengottaiyan, who recently exited the AIADMK to join Vijay’s TVK, garlanded a portrait of Jayalalithaa at his Alwarpet office.