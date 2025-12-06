Postmortem done on three jumbos in Vellore

VELLORE: A team of seven veterinarians, including those from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, on Friday carried out postmortem on the carcasses of three elephants, including a calf, found in a decomposed state in a private Bhaimala forest in Pernambut, Vellore, a day ago. The examination took place under the supervision of the special investigation team formed by the state government to probe the deaths, sources from the Forest Department said.
Officials said the calf was a female aged around two to three years and was found inside a pond. The elephant aged five to six years and found 10 metres away from the pond, was also female, while the one aged six to nine years and found 15 metres away was a male.
Speaking to reporters, A Periasamy, chief conservator of Forests, Villupuram, who was appointed to head the SIT, said, “Based on the postmortem, we have found that the three elephants died within a gap of 10 to 15 days. Samples of soil, water, animal tissue, and those required for DNA testing have been sent for testing.”
As per sources, the samples will be tested at Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), and the doctors’ team would be able to file the final postmortem report after the results arrive. Only then will the cause of death be known. The final report will take about two weeks, officials said.
Veterinarian Dr Kalaivanan from SMTR told reporters that they collected samples keeping in mind all possible causes of death, including poisoning, lightning, hunting, electrocution, and viral attacks. “We believe there is no problem with the water in the pond, as another elephant is also moving in the area and drinking the same water. There is no evidence of hunting or death due to electrocution or poisoning. We have also collected samples to check if there was any poisonous plant in the pond.”
Periasamy added that the state government is giving utmost importance to the conservation of forests and wildlife, especially elephants.