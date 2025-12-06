Postmortem done on three jumbos in Vellore

VELLORE: A team of seven veterinarians, including those from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, on Friday carried out postmortem on the carcasses of three elephants, including a calf, found in a decomposed state in a private Bhaimala forest in Pernambut, Vellore, a day ago. The examination took place under the supervision of the special investigation team formed by the state government to probe the deaths, sources from the Forest Department said.

Officials said the calf was a female aged around two to three years and was found inside a pond. The elephant aged five to six years and found 10 metres away from the pond, was also female, while the one aged six to nine years and found 15 metres away was a male.

Speaking to reporters, A Periasamy, chief conservator of Forests, Villupuram, who was appointed to head the SIT, said, “Based on the postmortem, we have found that the three elephants died within a gap of 10 to 15 days. Samples of soil, water, animal tissue, and those required for DNA testing have been sent for testing.”