Rs 10 crore allotted for desilting PAP canals; GO issued

TIRUPPUR: The state government has issued an order for desilting the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canals at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Water Resources Department officials told TNIE that the works will begin after the end of water release to the fourth zone of the PAP area.

"This scheme is to clear the jungle and loose debris as well as desilt the canals of PAP. We had planned for 160 works, but 154 works have received administrative sanction," a senior WRD official stated.

"We plan to complete the desilting works before Pongal as it is mandatory to release water for irrigation to the first zone during the festival season," he added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced funds for desiliting while he visited Tiruppur district on August 11. At that time, the irrigation association leaders and farmers met him and requested to allocate special funds for desilting the Parambikulam Aliyar project canals. The CM subsequently announced that Rs 10 cr would be allocated.

On December 3, J Jayakanthan, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, gave administrative sanction to this and issued a government order.

"Under this scheme, 44 desilting works are to be carried out in Thirumurthy division at an estimated cost of Rs 2.88 cr, 27 works in Parambikulam division at an estimated cost of Rs 2.15 cr, and 83 works in Aliyar basin division at an estimated cost of Rs 4.97 cr. The proposed 154 desilting works will benefit a total ayacut area of 1,33,976.62 hectares in PAP," the GO states.