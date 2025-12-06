Shops stay open as tensions ease, DMK MLA says ‘outsiders’ fomenting trouble

MADURAI: Normalcy started to return in Thiruparankundram on Friday, the third day of the ongoing row over lighting the Karthigai Deepam, even as heavy police deployment continued across the foothills and the hilltop, restricting access to the summit. Meanwhile, a section of Hindu outfits is said to have urged traders to put up the shutters in solidarity, while DMK cadre fanned out across the town, persuading shopkeepers to stay open, assuring full protection from the authorities.

Most commercial establishments remained open and devotees continued to visit the temple as usual on Friday. Legislators from the DMK and its ally visited Thiruparankundram to take stock of the situation. During his visit, Kattumannarkoil MLA M Sinthanai Selvan (VCK) condemned the decision to permit lighting the Deepam on the stone pillar (Deepathoon) instead of the usual venue (Uchipillaiyar temple).