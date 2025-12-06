Shops stay open as tensions ease, DMK MLA says ‘outsiders’ fomenting trouble

MADURAI: Normalcy started to return in Thiruparankundram on Friday, the third day of the ongoing row over lighting the Karthigai Deepam, even as heavy police deployment continued across the foothills and the hilltop, restricting access to the summit. Meanwhile, a section of Hindu outfits is said to have urged traders to put up the shutters in solidarity, while DMK cadre fanned out across the town, persuading shopkeepers to stay open, assuring full protection from the authorities.
Most commercial establishments remained open and devotees continued to visit the temple as usual on Friday. Legislators from the DMK and its ally visited Thiruparankundram to take stock of the situation. During his visit, Kattumannarkoil MLA M Sinthanai Selvan (VCK) condemned the decision to permit lighting the Deepam on the stone pillar (Deepathoon) instead of the usual venue (Uchipillaiyar temple).
“The Deepam has always been lit on the usual spot. Changing the venue is a violation of tradition. This controversy is being politicised to instigate unrest. The Tamil Nadu Police is fully capable of maintaining law and order. Bringing in the CISF is unnecessary and an insult to our state police force. Lord Murugan’s name should not be dragged into the row,” he said.
Later in the evening, Madurai North MLA G Thalapathi (DMK), after inspecting the area, told reporters: “Outsiders cannot dictate temple practices. Their protests have forced shops to close, affected livelihoods and created panic. Decisions on temple matters should rest with the local community, not with people coming from outside to foment trouble.”
With the standoff unresolved, police are expected to continue high-alert deployment until clarity emerges on the issue. “The tension over the past few days has ruined our festival-season business,” lamented a street vendor operating near the temple.