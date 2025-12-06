Southern Railway announces special trains to clear rush amid chaos due to Indigo flight services disruption

The Southern Railway on Saturday said that special trains will be operated to clear the rush of passengers, with the IndiGo airline cancelling its flight services for the past few days.

Special trains between Chennai Egmore and Charlapalli (Telangana) and Secunderabad-Chennai Egmore will be operated. Besides, select long-distance trains will be added with an additional coach to clear the rush.

Train No 06019 Chennai Egmore-Charlapalli Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 23.55 hrs on Saturday and reach Charlapalli at 14.00 hrs on December 7.

"In the return direction, Train No.06020 Charlapalli-Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 18.00 hrs on 07th December, 2025 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 hrs, the next day," an official release said.