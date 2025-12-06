Southern Railway announces special trains to clear rush amid chaos due to Indigo flight services disruption

The Southern Railway on Saturday said that special trains will be operated to clear the rush of passengers, with the IndiGo airline cancelling its flight services for the past few days.
Special trains between Chennai Egmore and Charlapalli (Telangana) and Secunderabad-Chennai Egmore will be operated. Besides, select long-distance trains will be added with an additional coach to clear the rush.
Train No 06019 Chennai Egmore-Charlapalli Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 23.55 hrs on Saturday and reach Charlapalli at 14.00 hrs on December 7.
"In the return direction, Train No.06020 Charlapalli-Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 18.00 hrs on 07th December, 2025 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 hrs, the next day," an official release said.
One additional AC three-tier coach in trains will be added in Tiruchchirappalli-Jodhpur Humsafar Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express and Mumbai CST - Chennai Beach Superfast Express, for travel between December 6 and December 10.
The announcement come as a huge relief amid IndiGo cancelling over 400 flights from four major airports on Saturday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier said that the Centre is fully aware of the plights of air passengers and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders to resolve the disruption in flight services.
(With inputs from PTI)