Stalin inaugurates Corning’s Rs 1,000 crore glass unit in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated US-based Corning’s new manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram on Friday, built through a joint venture, and said the investment marked a “significant milestone” in the state’s ambition to position itself as India’s electronics hub.

Corning, a Fortune 500 company best known for its Gorilla Glass, has invested Rs 1,000 crore in the facility, which is expected to create around 840 direct jobs. The plant has been established through Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a joint venture between Corning and its Indian partner, Optiemus.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said the state was developing an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Thoothukudi with port-linked infrastructure, and invited Corning and other global manufacturers to consider future investments there. He urged Corning’s leadership to prioritise “high-quality, high-value employment” for local youth, saying the company’s expertise in advanced manufacturing aligned with the skill development goals of the state.