Stalin inaugurates Corning’s Rs 1,000 crore glass unit in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated US-based Corning’s new manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram on Friday, built through a joint venture, and said the investment marked a “significant milestone” in the state’s ambition to position itself as India’s electronics hub.
Corning, a Fortune 500 company best known for its Gorilla Glass, has invested Rs 1,000 crore in the facility, which is expected to create around 840 direct jobs. The plant has been established through Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, a joint venture between Corning and its Indian partner, Optiemus.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said the state was developing an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Thoothukudi with port-linked infrastructure, and invited Corning and other global manufacturers to consider future investments there. He urged Corning’s leadership to prioritise “high-quality, high-value employment” for local youth, saying the company’s expertise in advanced manufacturing aligned with the skill development goals of the state.
Stalin highlighted his government’s investment track record, arguing that Tamil Nadu’s “business-friendly ecosystem” had enabled projects to move rapidly from memorandum of understanding (MoU) to commissioning. The Corning facility — for which the MoU was signed in January 2024 and the foundation stone laid in June — was completed within 17 months.
The CM said the state had signed more than 1,000 MoUs over the past four years, with nearly 80% progressing to implementation. “The speed and transparency with which we operate sends a clear message to global investors,” he said.
The state has emerged as India’s top exporter of electronics, recording shipments worth $14.65 billion — 41% of the national total. Stalin described the nine-fold rise in exports over four years as evidence that the state had become the “Electronics Capital of India”.
To strengthen the supply chain, the government has launched an Electronic Components Manufacturing initiative and announced a Semiconductor Mission 2030. Electronics manufacturing is now expanding beyond Sriperumbudur and Oragadam to Hosur, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli, Stalin added.