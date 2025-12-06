Thiruparankundram: HC to hear appeals against verdict on Dec 12

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has decided to hear on December 12 all appeals filed and going to be filed against the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam verdict dated December 1. A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan took the decision on Friday morning while taking up the appeals filed by the collector and the executive officer (EO) of the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple challenging the verdict passed by Justice GR Swaminathan. The judges said all those who were parties to the proceedings in the order and wished to file an appeal can do so by Friday so that the bench can hear them together.

Since allegations were made that the matter is being precipitated outside and adverse remarks were being made against the judiciary, the judge told all the counsel to instruct their clients not to provoke the court or do anything contemptuous. The court will tolerate to some extent but don’t take it for granted, they said.

In the said verdict, Justice Swaminathan had quashed the EO’s proceedings dated November 3 rejecting Rama Ravikumar’s request to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon near the dargah atop the hill and had directed the EO to light the deepam on the Deepathoon also, along with the usual places, from this year onwards.

Meanwhile, Justice Swaminathan adjourned the contempt petition filed by Ravikumar over non-compliance of the verdict to Tuesday. While hearing the said petition on Wednesday evening, the judge had permitted the petitioner to light the Deepam on the Deepathoon with CISF security.