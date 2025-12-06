TNGEA seeks solatium, govt job for family of election programmer who died amid SIR work pressure

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and state government to provide solatium and government job to the wife of the district election programmer E Saravanan (35) who died on Thursday allegedly due to work pressure during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise.

According to sources, E Saravanan (35) a resident of P&T Colony, was employed as district election programmer at district election department on contract basis. He died allegedly due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Shanmugapriya (30), daughters Risana (8), Sahana (5) and son Rishi Linga (3).

Saravanan was in charge of uploading SIR forms on the ECI website, and had been updating the progress to the collector for every 2 hours, sources said.

Saravanan’s family members told TNIE that he worked day and night for the SIR. “Even after coming home, there will be inquiries over SIR till 2 am. He did not have sound sleep since November 4, when the SIR exercise was launched. This resulted in cardiac arrest,” his brother said, adding Saravanan did not have any other ailment.