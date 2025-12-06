'We are with DMK': TNCC chief brushes away buzz on alleged Praveen Chakravarty-Vijay meet

Reacting to a query on the reported meeting between Chakravarty and Tamilaga Vettri Kahagam president Vijay, Selvaperunthagai replied, "I don't know about it. What you say is astonishing. We are with the DMK. I can't react to speculation"

Speculations over the TVK alliance are rife with former ADMK minister Sengottaiyan joining the party on November 27. Sengottaiyan's remark that TVK would stand strong further in December after a few political parties form an electoral alliance with it. His remark at Gobichettipalayam that former ministers from other parties will soon join the TVK, fuelled many speculations.

On December 5, Dravidian ideologue and renowned public speaker Nanjil Sampath joined TVK. Sampath was a long-time associate of MDMK supremo Vaiko and joined AIADMK later. He was also with the TTV Dhinakaran faction. However, he was not active in politics for the last six years.

With veteran politicians joining TVK, any rumours over its alliance are gaining ground.

(With inputs from PTI)