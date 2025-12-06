What's wrong if TN become like Ayodhya, asks BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday hit out at the ruling DMK for blaming that the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting row was being converted into an Ayodhya-like situation.

He asked what was wrong if such a situation arose and said the Muslims of Thirupparankundram have not opposed the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.

He accused Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of blaming the BJP of trying to "turn Tamil Nadu into Ayodhya" and said that there was nothing wrong if it became Ayodhya, where there was 'Ram Rajya'.

Ram Rajya refers to Ayodhya being ruled by Lord Rama to ensure all round prosperity.

"Ayodhya is in India, isn't it? Ayodhya is not in England or Europe. There is nothing wrong with becoming like Ayodhya. We have all heard about Lord Rama's rule (Ram Rajya). The NDA will bring Ram Rajya here," Nagenthran told reporters.

The saffron party is facing flak from certain political leaders in Tamil Nadu for insisting that deepam be lit near a Dargah in Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The issue blew up when a single-judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on December 3 directed a petitioner to light a lamp on an ancient stone pillar near a Dargah on the hill on Karthigai Deepam with CISF protection.

Nagenthran was among the 300-odd BJP members detained on December 4 for protesting against the police and the government for not letting them light the lamp even after the court granted permission.