Wife of Irular panchayat chief demands police action against caste Hindu attackers

VILLUPURAM: A Vijaya (50), an Irular woman and wife of the panchayat president of Krandipuram village, K Anbalagan (52), who was assaulted by a caste Hindu father and son on November 24, demanded that the police arrest the accused, after her injuries had resulted in further complications.
Tindivanam police booked a caste Hindu sub-contractor and DMK union treasurer, R Thirugyanam (75) and his son, T Mahesh Babu (40), for assaulting Anbalagan and his wife in Krandipuram on November 24. The duo had earlier been allegedly disrupting the duty of the president, as he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe, claimed the president.
According to Anbalagan's complaint, panchayat projects were not properly allocated for the village, and only recently, Rs 35 lakh were disbursed under the Anna Marumalarchi scheme for building a panchayat office. However, Thirugyanam and his son allegedly opposed the construction of the office and halted the project.
On the day of the incident, a heated argument escalated to physical assault when Babu hit Vijaya with an iron rod, severely injuring her head. She was then brought to the government medical college and hospital at Mundiyambakkam, where she had to get 10 stitches for the injury.
Vellimedupettai police filed a case against the father-son duo on November 26. Tindivanam DSP Prakash told TNIE that the case is filed under the SC ST PoA Act and the accused will be remanded at the earliest.
Vijaya sustained injuries and had 10 stitches. But sources from the hospital said that her earlier stitches broke, and another surgery needs to be done to fix it. She had to shave her head to prevent the spread of infection, sources said.
She told TNIE, "The accused is roaming freely. I feel threatened."