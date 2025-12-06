Wife of Irular panchayat chief demands police action against caste Hindu attackers

VILLUPURAM: A Vijaya (50), an Irular woman and wife of the panchayat president of Krandipuram village, K Anbalagan (52), who was assaulted by a caste Hindu father and son on November 24, demanded that the police arrest the accused, after her injuries had resulted in further complications.

Tindivanam police booked a caste Hindu sub-contractor and DMK union treasurer, R Thirugyanam (75) and his son, T Mahesh Babu (40), for assaulting Anbalagan and his wife in Krandipuram on November 24. The duo had earlier been allegedly disrupting the duty of the president, as he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe, claimed the president.

According to Anbalagan's complaint, panchayat projects were not properly allocated for the village, and only recently, Rs 35 lakh were disbursed under the Anna Marumalarchi scheme for building a panchayat office. However, Thirugyanam and his son allegedly opposed the construction of the office and halted the project.