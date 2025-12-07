Basic amenities lacking at Hosur school during Nalam Kaakum Stalin health camp

KRISHNAGIRI: Basic amenities lacked at Machinayakanapalli Government Higher Secondary School near Hosur where 'Nalam Kaakum Stalin' health camp was held on Saturday.

Around 1,300 people attended the camp. The school has the strength of 170 students and lacks proper toilet facilities for students. Though a toilet for boys was functioning in the school, it was converted for women's toilet on Saturday. Men who attended the camp struggled to relieve themselves. With no proper way to reach the girls toilet located inside the school, students used to walk amidst bushes at both sides of the road. A septic tank near girl's toilet was caved in, posing a threat to students.

While hygiene was not maintained at the men's washroom, that for persons with disability lacked maintenance.

"Following the camp, health department team and local DMK men supported to clean the bushes in the school and fixed a pipeline to science laboratory, by which water was used in the lab during the camp," said a health department official.