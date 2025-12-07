Class 12 boy dead after assault by juniors in TN's Patteeswaram; 15 students arrested

THANJAVUR: A 17-year-old Class 12 student of a government school in Patteeswaram became brain-dead after being assaulted by a group of Class 11 students from the same school on Thursday (December 4), as per sources from the Government Thanjavur Medical College. Police arrested all 15 students involved in the attack on Friday night, based on a complaint from the mother of the victim, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Patteeswaram police said the incident took place when the victim was walking with his classmates along Sannathi Street near Theradi on Thursday, returning home after a special class at school. A group of Class 11 students singled him out and began verbally abusing him over an altercation that took place near the school toilet the previous day. The group then assaulted the Class 12 boy using wooden logs, causing severe injuries to his head, they added.

Once the group fled the scene, the victim’s classmates rushed him to the Patteeswaram Primary Health Centre where he received first aid and his mother was informed.