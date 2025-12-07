Class 12 boy dead after assault by juniors in TN's Patteeswaram; 15 students arrested

THANJAVUR: A 17-year-old Class 12 student of a government school in Patteeswaram became brain-dead after being assaulted by a group of Class 11 students from the same school on Thursday (December 4), as per sources from the Government Thanjavur Medical College. Police arrested all 15 students involved in the attack on Friday night, based on a complaint from the mother of the victim, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Patteeswaram police said the incident took place when the victim was walking with his classmates along Sannathi Street near Theradi on Thursday, returning home after a special class at school. A group of Class 11 students singled him out and began verbally abusing him over an altercation that took place near the school toilet the previous day. The group then assaulted the Class 12 boy using wooden logs, causing severe injuries to his head, they added.
Once the group fled the scene, the victim’s classmates rushed him to the Patteeswaram Primary Health Centre where he received first aid and his mother was informed.
Students warned, let off after scuffle in September
He was then referred to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital, then a private hospital and finally the Thanjavur GH. Hospital sources said the boy is currently brain-dead. Based on a complaint from the boy’s mother on December 4, the police registered a case under various sections of BNS, including Section 109 (attempt to murder), and arrested 10 students aged 16 and five others aged 15, on Friday night.
All the 15 persons were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to the Government Observation Home in the district. Police said there had been a scuffle between students of Class 11 and 12 in September, which resulted in a Class 11 student being injured. The police were informed, however, the students were let go with a warning due to parents’ intervention, they said.