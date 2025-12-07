CM Stalin flags off 950MT of cyclone relief to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: In a significant gesture of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off a large consignment of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, where thousands of families have been severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. A total of 950 metric tonnes (MT) of relief materials were despatched from Chennai and Thoothukudi ports aboard Indian Navy vessels.

Of the total shipment, 650MT was sent from Chennai Port and 300MT from Thoothukudi Port. The CM also handed over a symbolic package of the relief materials to Sri Lanka’s Deputy Consul General Ganesanathan Geathiswaran during an event at the Chennai Port.

The first consignment from Chennai comprises 300MT of sugar, 300MT of lentils, 25MT of milk powder, along with 5,000 dhotis, 5,000 sarees, 10,000 towels, 10,000 blankets and 1,000 tarpaulins meant to support families in temporary shelters. The Thoothukudi consignment includes 150MT of sugar and 150MT of lentils.

Ministers P K Sekarbabu (HR&CE) and S M Nasar (minorities and non-resident Tamils’ welfare), Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, senior officials, and representatives from the Sri Lankan Consulate were present at the event.

Officials said the assistance reflects the long-standing cultural and emotional ties between the people of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.