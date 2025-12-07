Dy CM Udhayanidhi slams AIADMK, says slave group backing those creating unrest

VILLUPURAM: In a veiled jibe at AIADMK, DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday alleged a “slave group” is supporting those attempting to create religious unrest in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the DMK administrators’ consultative meeting of Vikravandi Assembly constituency at Surya Engineering College, he said, “The BJP government has brought special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, and through the election commission, they are taking away our voting rights. The objective of SIR is to deprive Islamic voters, women and marginalised communities of their voting rights because they may vote against the BJP.”

He said, “In Tamil Nadu, a slave group is helping those who are trying to create religious unrest. They cannot do anything. They won’t be able to even take a pinch of soil from here, because this is Dravidian land built by Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu remains a safe state only under DMK rule. As long as the DMK exists, we will not allow the BJP alliance to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu.”