Dy CM Udhayanidhi slams AIADMK, says slave group backing those creating unrest

VILLUPURAM: In a veiled jibe at AIADMK, DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday alleged a “slave group” is supporting those attempting to create religious unrest in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing the DMK administrators’ consultative meeting of Vikravandi Assembly constituency at Surya Engineering College, he said, “The BJP government has brought special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, and through the election commission, they are taking away our voting rights. The objective of SIR is to deprive Islamic voters, women and marginalised communities of their voting rights because they may vote against the BJP.”
He said, “In Tamil Nadu, a slave group is helping those who are trying to create religious unrest. They cannot do anything. They won’t be able to even take a pinch of soil from here, because this is Dravidian land built by Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu remains a safe state only under DMK rule. As long as the DMK exists, we will not allow the BJP alliance to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu.”
Udhayanidhi said every household in Tamil Nadu had at least one beneficiary of government schemes implemented by the DMK. “The BJP-controlled slave group should not return to power,” he added. He said projects worth Rs 470 crore are in progress in the Vikravandi constituency, including the Nandan Canal project. .
Later, speaking at the consultative meeting of Villupuram Assembly constituency administrators at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Villupuram, he said, “There is no trace of Anna or Dravidian ideology in the AIADMK today. No one remains in that party.” He announced a youth wing meeting would be held in Tiruvannamalai on December 14.
Later, he unveiled the statue of former CM M Karunanidhi at Chinthamani in the Vikravandi constituency. He said, “The chief minister is implementing many welfare schemes. While 1.15 crore women are receiving the monthly women’s entitlement assistance, those who were left out will receive the benefit on December 12.”