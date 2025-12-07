Five-year-old Assam boy killed by leopard at Valparai tea estate

COIMBATORE: A five-year-old Assam native was killed by a leopard at Iyerpadi Estate in Valparai on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Saiful Alam, son of Rojavelli from Assam who works in the tea estate.

The incident occurred when Saiful and his two siblings were playing outside their house at Iyerpadi estate around 7 .15 pm on Saturday. The parents were inside the house when the leopard dragged the boy into the tea bushes. A neighbour heard the noise and immediately informed the estate officer.

Based on the information given by estate officer to the Manombolly range officer, the team went to the location and after a search, the boy's body was found in the tea bushes.

Subsequently, the ranger and his team took the boy’s body to the Valparai government hospital and a postmortem will be performed on Sunday morning.

"In connection with such incidents, an awareness programme is being conducted among the estate workers in all estate areas. Meetings have also been held with the estate managers through the Coimbatore district collector and instructions have been given to estate authorities. In this estate too, the Valparai ranger raised awareness among the workers just two weeks ago. However, the workers are oblivious to this and are allowing children to play outside even after dark," said a forest department official.