‘Flame of equality lit by Periyar will shine forever,’ says Stalin, taking on opposition over Karthigai Deepam row

Highlighting his government’s temple development work, he added, “In just 1,490 days, we have performed Kumbabishekam for over 3,000 temples, an unprecedented record. If such a government is described as being against spirituality, true devotees will understand the ulterior motives behind such claims. Tamil Nadu will always remain a peaceful state that celebrates righteousness.”

The Chief Minister also criticized the Central government for denying approval for the Madurai Metro Rail project, questioning why cities like Patna, Agra, and Indore received clearance while Madurai was overlooked. “Any such efforts by the Centre will be firmly rejected by the people of Madurai,” he said.

Stalin announced several development projects for Madurai. To reduce traffic congestion, a long-pending project to lay a new 8.4-km road along the northern bank of the Vaigai River from Viraganoor Ring Road to Chakkudi will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 130 crore. In key localities including the four Masi Streets around Meenakshi Amman Temple, Veli Streets, Pudhur, Anna Nagar, Sandaipettai, South Gate, S.S. Colony, Arappalayam, Arasardi, Palanganatham, and Pykara, the existing old underground drainage pipelines will be removed and a new drainage system implemented.

Permanent flood-prevention works will be carried out on the Uthangudi surplus water channel in Madurai East taluk, including construction of a retaining wall, at a cost of Rs. 7 crore. In Melur taluk, Periya Aruvi reservoir and connected irrigation tanks in Kesampatti village will be restored at a cost of Rs. 2.60 crore, and a new check dam across the Palar River near Surapatti will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.50 crore. In Madurai West taluk, various lakes and irrigation channels in Kodimangalam, Melamathur, Puthukulam, and Vilacheri villages will be developed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore. In Vadipatti taluk, under Alanganallur union, roads will be upgraded at a cost of Rs. 1.50 crore, with approval from the Forest Department.

Earlier in the day, Stalin distributed patta documents to 1,00,211 beneficiaries and welfare assistance worth Rs. 417.43 crore to 1,85,562 beneficiaries from various departments. He also dedicated 63 completed projects, including the Mullai Periyar Combined Drinking Water Scheme, executed at a cost of Rs. 3,065 crore. He laid the foundation stone for seven new projects estimated at Rs. 17.17 crore and inaugurated 63 completed projects valued at Rs. 2,630.88 crore. Prior to this programme, he inaugurated the Veeramangai Velunachiyar flyover at Melamadai junction, constructed at a cost of Rs. 150.28 crore.