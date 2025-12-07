Iron out irregularities in paying salaries to forest guards, watchers: Forest staff association to TN government

COIMBATORE: Forest department staff have urged the state government to sort out the irregularities in salary for the forest guards and forest watchers, along with the provision of a weekly day-off similar to police personnel.

The staff attached to the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association (TNFSA's-Coimbatore district branch) conducted its general body meeting on Saturday in the presence of its state president SU Karthikeyan and also passed various resolutions, including demanding the government to appoint additional staff to drive away wild elephants into the forest and provide additional vehicles along with patrol, torch lights, food and incentives, considering the increasing human-elephant conflict.

"Forest guard is equivalent to the post of police head constable. However, they are being paid less than the post of a constable, which is equal to forest watchers. The state government should look into the issue and provide salaries to them as equivalent to the posts of police personnel. This is a pending issue for the three decades," said Karthikeyan.

K Jayachandran, Coimbatore district president of TNFSA, said, "Over hundred staff members are working in seven forest ranges in Coimbatore forest division during night hours. However, they are spending their own money to buy food. The state government should provide food expenses along with incentives to staff on night duty."