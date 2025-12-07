Kids’ interest paramount in custody cases: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the best interest of the minor children has to be taken into account by the courts while deciding granting of their custody – whether to hand them over to their mother or father – and they shall not be treated like commodities.

“Minor children, at no circumstance, be treated as commodities either by the parents or by courts or by anyone else. Best interest of the children, which is globally recognised, is to be ascertained by the courts; accordingly, custody is to be granted,” a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq said in a recent order. The court was hearing an appeal filed by R Rajkumar of Chennai against the August 26, 2025, order of a single judge who granted five days custody of his twin children to the mother (Swapna Raj) and two days to the father in a week. The division bench set aside this order after hearing the children in the open court and finding out their choice.

It ordered the full custody of the twins to the mother and said the father can approach the court for visitation rights while stating it is a well-settled principle that welfare of the minor children shall be of paramount consideration when the court exercises its parens patriae jurisdiction.