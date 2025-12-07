Nalam Kakkum Stalin medical camps to be held twice weekly across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The special medical camps under ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ programme which are conducted only on Saturday in all revenue districts across the state will be held twice in a week from now on to complete the planned camps on time.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin in a review meeting held to discuss the status of the scheme recently, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after inspecting the medical camp at Iyyappanthangal, Subramanian said that from now on ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ camps will be conducted on Thursday and Saturday. The medical camps under the scheme, inaugurated by the CM in August, have received a good response so far.

In 18 weeks, of the total 1,256 camps, 678 have been conducted, while the remaining camps will be held in the coming weeks. So far, around 10 lakh people have benefitted. Subramanian said that in Kancheepuram district alone six new cancer cases – two breast cancer and four cervical cancer cases – have been detected at the camp. These cases were picked up early, so the patients have been put on treatment. Apart from these, new tuberculosis cases have also been detected. In the coming weeks, the total number of new cancer cases detected across the state will be announced.

In the camps, priority has been given to people suffering from diabetes, and hypertension, people with mental health problems, heart patients, pregnant women, lactating mothers, children with special needs, differently-abled people, tribals and socio-economically backward people.