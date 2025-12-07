Reliance plans Rs 12K-crore bio-energy project in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A Rs 11,760-crore bio-energy investment proposed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to be a part of Tamil Nadu’s thrust for industrial expansion in the South. A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed at the TN Rising investment conclave in Madurai on Sunday, sources confirmed to the TNIE. However, they did not divulge further details.

While specifics on the exact site, technology or timeline remain under wraps, the move aligns with RIL’s green energy ambitions. The project, expected to generate around 5,000 jobs, will supply clean energy for domestic and industrial use across the state, marking one of the largest investments announced for the region. Official sources said that the scale and location of the investment reflected TN’s efforts to push major capital spending beyond the traditional industrial hubs of Chennai and the western corridor.

Despite a large and skilled workforce, the southern region, with Madurai being the hub, has long struggled to attract large industrial investments.

It can be recalled that RIL chairman and managing director, who virtually addressed the Global Investors Meet in Chennai in January 2024, had emphasised the group’s commitment to making new investments in TN in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors.