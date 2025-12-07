Researchers sight 807 peafowls on 420 km stretch in Tiruppur district

COIMBATORE: A team of researchers have recorded 807 individual (1.92 individuals/km) Indian peafowls along 420 km of road transects across Tiruppur district. The birds were observed during 546 sightings, with adult females having the highest number of sightings.
The study was carried out under the topic of 'Assessment of population dynamics, agricultural impact, and conservation challenges facing the Indian Peafowl (Pavo cristatus)’ in Tiruppur district by researchers Samson Arockianathan, Beulahbah Jesudass, Akshaya Shree Magalingam, Regupathikannan Jayasubasini, Edward Phillmon Smart, Leona Princy Jabamalainathan and Nizamudheen Moinudheen between December 2023 and March 2024 in villages in Tiruppur district. It was released in Iranian Journal of Animal Biosystematics (IJAB).
"Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus), commonly called the blue peafowl, faces significant threats from various anthropogenic activities. Alarmingly, 93 Indian peafowls were documented as deceased due to poisoning incidents in Tiruppur district. The results of our study, which included a total of 807 individual birds, indicate that the population structure is imbalanced, with a higher proportion of arithmetic mean. Additionally, we observed a distinct predilection for roosting in coconut trees. The study notably emphasises significant crop destruction caused by peafowls and severe occurrences of poisoning, resulting in 93 deaths documented over a span of six years, from 2016 to 2022," said Arockianathan Samson from Bombay Natural History Society.
The crops that observed the most substantial harm were onions (Allium cepa), with a damage rate of 14%. Chillies (Capsicum annuum) followed with a damage rate of 11%, while groundnuts (Arachis hypogaea) and cluster beans (Lablab purpureus) both had a damage rate of 9%.
Samson said, "The presence of these problems highlights the immediate requirement for comprehensive conservation plans that tackle both the safeguarding of wildlife and the involvement of local communities in order to reduce conflicts between humans and wildlife. This research offers crucial data for conservation plans."
"We have found Indian peafowls roosting in Prosopis juliflora in Tiruppur district and it was recorded in 1987 by researcher Rathinasabapathi. Peafowls are confronted with risks posed by human activity, including shooting for their plumage and flesh, and the extraction of 'peacock oil'. Preserving the connection between habitats and ensuring uninterrupted access to water sources are crucial strategies for the conservation of Indian peafowl populations," said Regupathikannan Jayasubasini.
The study finds that the encroachment of human settlements and the increase in agriculture activities intensify clashes between peafowls and farmers. Human-wildlife conflicts and habitat degradation have grown in Tirupur district as a result of the conversion of fallow lands into agricultural fields.
"Compensation schemes for crop damage caused by Indian peafowls could be a useful technique to reduce conflicts and prevent more deaths resulting from poisoning occurrences. Specific awareness programmes designed for agricultural communities are essential to promote comprehension and collaboration. This will ultimately decrease the number of deaths caused by poisoning and ensure the preservation of this iconic species," said Beulahbah Jesudass