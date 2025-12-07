Researchers sight 807 peafowls on 420 km stretch in Tiruppur district

COIMBATORE: A team of researchers have recorded 807 individual (1.92 individuals/km) Indian peafowls along 420 km of road transects across Tiruppur district. The birds were observed during 546 sightings, with adult females having the highest number of sightings.

The study was carried out under the topic of 'Assessment of population dynamics, agricultural impact, and conservation challenges facing the Indian Peafowl (Pavo cristatus)’ in Tiruppur district by researchers Samson Arockianathan, Beulahbah Jesudass, Akshaya Shree Magalingam, Regupathikannan Jayasubasini, Edward Phillmon Smart, Leona Princy Jabamalainathan and Nizamudheen Moinudheen between December 2023 and March 2024 in villages in Tiruppur district. It was released in Iranian Journal of Animal Biosystematics (IJAB).

"Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus), commonly called the blue peafowl, faces significant threats from various anthropogenic activities. Alarmingly, 93 Indian peafowls were documented as deceased due to poisoning incidents in Tiruppur district. The results of our study, which included a total of 807 individual birds, indicate that the population structure is imbalanced, with a higher proportion of arithmetic mean. Additionally, we observed a distinct predilection for roosting in coconut trees. The study notably emphasises significant crop destruction caused by peafowls and severe occurrences of poisoning, resulting in 93 deaths documented over a span of six years, from 2016 to 2022," said Arockianathan Samson from Bombay Natural History Society.

The crops that observed the most substantial harm were onions (Allium cepa), with a damage rate of 14%. Chillies (Capsicum annuum) followed with a damage rate of 11%, while groundnuts (Arachis hypogaea) and cluster beans (Lablab purpureus) both had a damage rate of 9%.