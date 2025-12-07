Sri Lankan Tamil held in Chennai for possessing Indian documents, overstaying

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil was arrested by the Neelankarai police for overstaying in India without a valid visa and for allegedly securing multiple Indian identity documents, including a passport, Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and a family ration card.

Police identified the man as Mallikas Reji Rajendran, a watchman residing on Dr Nanjundar Road in Injambakkam Kuppam.

Investigators said he had been living in Chennai for nearly two decades. Rajendran married a woman named Mary from Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district and continued to live in the city even after her death in 2023. The couple have three daughters.

During questioning, police found that Rajendran had managed to obtain several Indian identity documents despite being a Lankan national with no valid immigration papers.

Officers suspect he might have used local networks to regularise his stay after first arriving in Chennai in 2005.