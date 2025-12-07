Toddler drowns in pond, brother rescued in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond near Cuddalore on Friday, while his elder brother was rescued in time. Police said Anantharajan and Kousalya of Suthukulam near Cuddalore had left their children, Akhileswaran, four, and Yuvaneshwaran, two-and-a-half, playing near a pond close to their house. The children were chasing a kitten when they slipped into the water. Neighbours managed to pull out Akhileswaran immediately.

“The younger child, Yuvaneshwaran, could not be traced during the initial search,” police said. Residents continued combing the pond and later recovered the child. He was rushed to the GH in Cuddalore, where doctors declared him dead. Police added that Akhileswaran is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition. The Cuddalore Old Town police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.