Unit 1, 2 of Thoothukudi thermal power plant to be revamped by October 2026

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi thermal power station (TTPS) has begun revamping works at Units 1 and 2, which were reduced to ashes during a major fire accident that broke out this March. Tangedco officials said that the units will be commissioned by October 2026.

According to officials, the damage assessment committee had estimated the damage amounting to Rs 300 crore and recommended revamping the civil works of the cable gallery, Distributor Control System (DCS), circuit breakers that were completely burned out. The committee, after a thorough inspection, said that each of the two units’ turbines, generators, and boilers, besides milling systems, remains in good condition and requires periodic maintenance until both units are commissioned.

The cable galleries and switch gears of unit 1 and unit 2 are to be completely reconstructed with the interception of advanced technologies in a spacious environment, as many parts are obsolete, the officials added.