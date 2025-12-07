Unit 1, 2 of Thoothukudi thermal power plant to be revamped by October 2026

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi thermal power station (TTPS) has begun revamping works at Units 1 and 2, which were reduced to ashes during a major fire accident that broke out this March. Tangedco officials said that the units will be commissioned by October 2026.
According to officials, the damage assessment committee had estimated the damage amounting to Rs 300 crore and recommended revamping the civil works of the cable gallery, Distributor Control System (DCS), circuit breakers that were completely burned out. The committee, after a thorough inspection, said that each of the two units’ turbines, generators, and boilers, besides milling systems, remains in good condition and requires periodic maintenance until both units are commissioned.
The cable galleries and switch gears of unit 1 and unit 2 are to be completely reconstructed with the interception of advanced technologies in a spacious environment, as many parts are obsolete, the officials added.
A senior official told TNIE that both of the fire safety measures will be enhanced in line with the latest guidelines of fire and safety for industries. Both of the units will be equipped with modern firefighting devices, portable extinguishers, a gaseous fire protection system, and medium velocity water sprinklers. Different extinguishers with regard to the type of fire engulfing - electric leak, oil fire, and wooden fire- are being installed to ensure a high standard of safety at the coal-fired thermal power plant, he added.
The employees of unit 1 and unit 2 are indulging in maintenance work. The coordination committee, consisting of technical staff and contractors, is regularly monitoring the progress of the works in units. The revamping works of both unit 1 and unit 2 will be completed and commissioned by October 2026, officer said.
The TTPS was established in three stages, consisting of units 1 and 2, with stage 1 in 1979, unit 3 in stage 2 established during 1982-83, and units 4 and 5 in its third stage commissioned in 1994. The total power generation capacity of TTPS is 1050 MW, with its five units having a production capacity of 210 MW each.