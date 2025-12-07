Upheld temple practices in Thiruparankundram: Minister S Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Minister for Mines S Regupathy on Saturday dismissed claims of a setback for the DMK government over the Thiruparankundram temple issue, and said the government has only upheld traditional temple practices.

Addressing reporters in Pudukkottai, the minister said, “The Hindus in Tamil Nadu are different from the Hindus elsewhere in India; they understand the spiritual politics of the DMK.”

On Friday, BJP leader K Annamalai alleged that Regupathy was misinterpreting the previous High Court order and charged that the DMK follows a one-sided policy targeting Hindu devotees. Responding to Annamalai’s remarks, Regupathy denied misinterpretation of any court order and reiterated that the government is “not acting against Hindus”.

Further, the minister also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the latest Madras High Court ruling, stating that the Dravidian party’s stand contradicts its own actions while it was in power.