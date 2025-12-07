Vijay will shape the future of TN, says Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Describing Vijay as a “rising youth icon”, chief coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) high-level administrative committee KA Sengottaiyan said the party chief Vijay is emerging as a leader capable of shaping the future of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said, “Thalaivar Vijay, the youth icon and the rising leader, is emabarking on his tour on Saturday. The people in the state are recognising Vijay not only as an inspiration but also as a ‘future force’ who could lead the state,” he said.

Earlier, in a veiled dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Sengottaiyan said arrogance is hiding the truth and one should not live in an imaginary world. He also refused to comment on a question raised by reporters regarding Sasikala’s statement that Sengottaiyan joining TVK was a hasty decision.In the morning, Sengottaiyan and party functionaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of BR Ambedkar at the party office in Gobichettipalayam.