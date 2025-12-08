Creating divide for gain is cheap politics: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

All rituals carried out properly by HR&CE dept, says Stalin

At the same time, the Deepam was lighted at the Uchipillaiyar Temple Deepa Mandapam. After that, the deity was taken in procession, the Sokkappan fire was lighted near the 16-pillar mandapam, and Rakshai was offered to the deity, he said.

“All these rituals were carried out properly by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The locals and true devotees know this well. They had proper darshan and returned home. So why is a controversy being created now? What is the intention of those provoking it? The people clearly understand their motives” he said, alluding to the petition filed by members of some Hindu outfits asking for the Deepam to be lighted at the Deepathoon instead. The state government defied two orders of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on the matter.

“The DMK’s focus is always on the growth and progress of TN. But some political parties are constantly driven by thoughts of unrest. They try to create unnecessary problems and attempt to obstruct our development,” Stalin said.

“I proudly tell devotees: in just 1,490 days of our administration, we have performed Kumbabishekam for more than 3,000 temples -an unprecedented record in TN’s history. The number is even higher today. If such a government is described as being against spirituality, true devotees will clearly understand the ulterior motives behind such claims. TN will always remain a peaceful state that celebrates righteousness. And when we speak of development to the people, they welcome it wholeheartedly,” he said.

Stalin also accused the union government of denying approval for the metro rail project in Madurai.

Earlier, the CM distributed patta documents to 1 lakh beneficiaries, and welfare assistance worth `417.43 crore to 1.8 lakh beneficiaries. He dedicated 63 completed projects, including the Mullai Periyar Combined Drinking water scheme which was executed at `3,065 crore. He laid the foundation stone for seven new projects estimated at `17.17 crore, and inaugurated 63 completed projects valued at `2,630.88 crore.