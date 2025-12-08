Customs seizes 5000 slider turtles, 2.5 kg hydro ganja in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In two separate incidents during the last week, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at the Tiruchy International Airport seized 5,061 red-eared slider turtles and 2.5 kg of hydroponic weed. The officials arrested a total of three women in connection with the smuggling incidents; of them, two were subsequently repatriated.

On Saturday night, based on specific intelligence that two women, travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy via Singapore, were attempting to smuggle exotic wildlife species, the AIU personnel intercepted them and found a total of 5,061 red-eared slider turtles concealed in plastic containers in their check-in baggage. According to a press statement, the women were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and were arrested.

Later, they were repatriated to their country of origin. Further investigation was underway to ascertain the intended recipients of the smuggled turtles. Similarly, the AIU officers on Wednesday (December 3) confiscated 2.5 kg of hydroponic weed from a female passenger, who arrived at Tiruchy from Bangkok on the Scoot Air flight.

While examining her check-in baggage, the officials found 11 vacuum-sealed polythene bags containing the contraband. The woman was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.