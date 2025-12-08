Extend OTT release window to eight weeks, says president: TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association president

TIRUPPUR: Movies should be released on OTT platforms only eight weeks after their release in theatres, demanded M Subramaniam, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Subramaniam said, “The number of people coming to the cinema is decreasing. The main reason is the early release of movies on OTT platforms.”

“Currently, movies are released on OTT platforms in three or four weeks. This is why people avoid going to theatres to watch movies. Movies should be released on the OTT platform only after eight weeks. But few big producers refuse to accept this. The entire film industry has been affected by their obstinacy. Producers should prioritise the release of films in theatres,” he added.

Flagging the high remuneration demanded by artists and its infeasibility, Subramaniam said “The number of producers in the Tamil film industry has decreased. Many big actors, who demand `100 crore to `150 cr, are at home without work because there are no producers here who pay big salaries. Many companies that offered high salaries no longer exist. Even small actors are demanding a higher amount. They don’t think about giving three good films a year.

“We will convene a meeting of producers, distributors and theatre owners to discuss this. Our decision is that actors should be paid on a percentage basis.” He expected a lacklustre season ahead as “only a few films are coming to the screen in January”.

“We have all been facing great difficulties in running theatres for the past two months. We expect the coming months to be similar. There won’t be any film releases in February and March. Then the election will come. Some films may come out in April and May. The number of films currently under production has also decreased,” he added.