Lack of radiologists in Hosur district hospital leaves patients in a fix

KRISHNAGIRI: Lack of radiologists at the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GDHH) in Hosur has forced people from run pillar to post for consultation. Meanwhile, the district administration assured to arrange radiologists for consultation.

On November 29, the Nalam Kaakum Stalin health camp was conducted in Denkanikottai. Usually, 17 specialists from departments such as orthopaedics, cardiology, neurology, dentistry and ophthalmology, among others, participated in the programme.

When one S Madhanagiri (50) of Denkanikottai attended the camp for a stomach issue, she was asked to take a CT scan of her abdomen.

Madhanagiri took a CT scan at GDHH on Monday, paying Rs 500. However, she was asked to consult radiologists outside, as there were no radiologists at GDHH.

Madhanagiri’s daughter A Prema (35) told TNIE, "We paid Rs 500 for the scan and can't go to any private scan centre or private hospital to find out the details from the scan report. The government should provide such facilities to the patients. The distance from Denkanikottai to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) at Bolupalli is about 40 km one way, and it's not possible to go to GKMCH every time or to private hospitals."

"A patient, especially one from daily wage background, cannot travel such distance to obtain a report as it will affect their livelihood,” she rued.