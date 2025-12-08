Lifeguard team deployed to prevent drowning deaths in Bhavani struggles with staff shortage

COIMBATORE: The 'lifeguard' team assigned by the Coimbatore district (Rural) police has been monitoring a stretch of Bhavani River from Mettupalayam to Sirumugai (near the backwaters of Bhavani Sagar Dam) for the past two and a half years and prevented over 29 drowning deaths. While their presence has created a safer environment for the people visiting the river, it has been alleged that the police department has reduced the team's strength by diverting them to station duty.

This river stretch, from Vilamarathur near Mettupalayam to Sirumugai, is vulnerable as frequent drowning cases are caused by flash floods, and the team has made significant strides in ensuring public safety. However, with most of them now redirected to station duties, challenges have arisen in managing their rescue work effectively. They are managing the situation with the support of locals and coracle riders, said sources.

Water release from Pillur Dam frequently causes flash floods in Bhavani River at Mettupalayam, leading to drowning deaths, especially as locals and tourists are caught unaware by sudden surges. To prevent such incidents and ensure monitoring, the team was deputed. The team also alerted people about the water release from Pillur Dam and visited the vulnerable locations to alert locals about the water release. If anyone got stuck, they would immediately reach the location and rescue them.