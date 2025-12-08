Lifeguard team deployed to prevent drowning deaths in Bhavani struggles with staff shortage

COIMBATORE: The 'lifeguard' team assigned by the Coimbatore district (Rural) police has been monitoring a stretch of Bhavani River from Mettupalayam to Sirumugai (near the backwaters of Bhavani Sagar Dam) for the past two and a half years and prevented over 29 drowning deaths. While their presence has created a safer environment for the people visiting the river, it has been alleged that the police department has reduced the team's strength by diverting them to station duty.
This river stretch, from Vilamarathur near Mettupalayam to Sirumugai, is vulnerable as frequent drowning cases are caused by flash floods, and the team has made significant strides in ensuring public safety. However, with most of them now redirected to station duties, challenges have arisen in managing their rescue work effectively. They are managing the situation with the support of locals and coracle riders, said sources.
Water release from Pillur Dam frequently causes flash floods in Bhavani River at Mettupalayam, leading to drowning deaths, especially as locals and tourists are caught unaware by sudden surges. To prevent such incidents and ensure monitoring, the team was deputed. The team also alerted people about the water release from Pillur Dam and visited the vulnerable locations to alert locals about the water release. If anyone got stuck, they would immediately reach the location and rescue them.
The team, equipped with life jackets, ropes, headlights and other essential rescue equipment, has rescued 29 people since its formation. Among those rescued, 20 were stranded in the water due to a lack of swimming skills, while the rest attempted to die by suicide. While the locals appreciated the team, they alleged that the department has shrunk the manpower from 10 to four (one SI and three policemen). Now, the team is struggling to monitor all the vulnerable locations.
"There are around 19 vulnerable points identified in this river stretch, and a few of them, Vanabathrakali Amman Temple, Vachinampalayam near Sirumugai and Omapalayam, are known for drowning deaths. These places require additional focus as people often venture into deep waters without any swimming skills and find themselves in harm’s way. If the department gives additional strength to the team, it will be great,” said a police officer from the district unit.
Previously, at least 40 drowning incidents were reported in Bhavani River at Mettupalayam each year. Considering the importance of preventing drowning deaths, the rural police formed the team in February 2023, which included 10 personnel (a sub-inspector and nine policemen) trained by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Fund. They were also given rescue training at Kurichi Lake in Coimbatore city.
When asked, a senior police officer said they used the strength to manage the station's manpower in the surrounding areas. Once there is enough manpower, they will be sent back to the team, added.