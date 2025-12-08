Madras Medical College gets its first IPR cell

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has launched an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell at Madras Medical College (MMC), to boost innovation in government medical institutions. This is the council’s 41st IPR centre in the state and the first in a medical college.

TNSCST secretary S Vincent said the initiative comes as MMC and its affiliated hospitals see a rise in clinical innovations and procedural improvements. “There is no dearth of innovations in MMC. What has been missing is awareness of IPR and guidance on filing patents or protecting research outcomes,” he said. The cell will assist in drafting applications, documentation, and filings with the Patent Office, covering patents, copyrights, trademarks, and technology transfer support.

MMC Dean Dr K Shantharam noted that clinicians often improvise solutions at the point of care, but many ideas remain undocumented. “MMC and its institutions manage nearly 10,800 beds, offering a treasure trove of patient data,” he said. The cell will serve as a nodal point for affiliated hospitals and organise workshops, and awareness programmes, with plans to replicate the model across other government medical colleges.