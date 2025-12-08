Rain-battered roads cripple commute in Thoothukudi; residents seek urgent repair

THOOTHUKUDI: With rainwater stagnation and transportation severely affected, residents of Thalamuthunagar and neighbouring areas have urged the district administration to immediately restore roads damaged during the northeast monsoon.

The Thalamuthunagar Main Road, Mathanagar–Rajapalayam Main Road, Arockiapuram Road, Chottaiyanthoppu Main Road, and stretches of the Thoothukudi–Rameswaram Road suffered extensive damage during the recent Ditwah cyclone, leaving daily commuters struggling to navigate the pothole-ridden routes.

Anthoniammal, a resident of Matha Nagar, said that several hundred school and college students rely on these roads every day, and their safety is at risk due to deep potholes and uneven surfaces. Echoing similar concerns, resident Sathish Kumar added that vehicle owners are facing frequent breakdowns as the road conditions continue to deteriorate.

Punitha, a resident of Thalamuthunagar Road, noted that these stretches were rebuilt after being eroded in the December 2023 floods. “Yet again, the roads are ruined after the Ditwah cyclone,” she said. According to sources, parts of the Thalamuthunagar Main Road were dug up by private households to lay stormwater drains. Activist J. Michael pointed out that the frequent movement of overloading tanker lorries—necessitated by the lack of individual water connections—has worsened the damage. “Tanker lorries are the primary water source here, and their constant trips severely impact the roads. The quality of construction must be improved to withstand heavy rains,” he appealed.

When contacted, a senior State Highways Department official told TNIE that an inspection will be carried out and patchwork repairs will follow. Though there was no compromise in construction quality, the persistent rain continues to weaken the roads, he added.