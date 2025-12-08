Sengottaiyan submits petition to hold TVK meet in Erode on December 16

ERODE: TVK president Vijay will visit Erode on December 16, said KA Sengottaiyan, chief coordinator of the party’s high-level administrative committee, on Sunday. Vijay will not be holding a roadshow during the visit.

On Sunday, a letter was submitted to the collector and the district Superintendent of Police seeking permission to hold a public meeting at Pavalathampalayam on December 16.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said, “Work on the event will be expedited once permission for the public meeting is received. We will successfully hold the meeting following the government’s guidelines.”

To a question whether alliance talks are under way between the TVK and the Congress, he said, “They just visited us and that’s all.”

On the possibility of former ministers joining the TVK on December 16, he said, “Wait and see. If I say anything now, it will cause them trouble.” On whether the AMMK is likely to join the TVK alliance, he said, “Every party moves forward as per their own policy. Amid this, there are opportunities for coalition talks.”

A Sujatha, district SP, inspected the location, which was chosen by TVK for the meeting. “Their request is under consideration. We have asked the PWD about the seating capacity there. They will inspect the site on Monday,” the SP said.