Slogans were against Justice Swaminathan, not CM in Madurai airport: Student

THOOTHUKUDI: The law student apprehended for sloganeering at Madurai Airport during CM Stalin’s visit on Sunday has clarified that his protest was directed at Justice GR Swaminathan for his court order allowing a deepam atop the Madurai hill. The student, M Akshay, is the son of Vilathikulam DMK MLA G V Markandeyan. Police apprehended him to a vehicle before he could explain his stance to the press. He was later released, which was criticised by the media, alleging the release was due to his being the son of a DMK legislator.

Refuting the claims, Akshay said he condemned the judge after being inspired by the CM’s statement, boldly denying permission for lighting deepam despite a court order and daring to face its consequences. The law college student added that the social fabric of the state had been threatened by the judgment, which he said reflected the judge’s personal views. Akshay reiterated his stance during the press meet, shouting “go down” against the judge.