Tamil Nadu government launches drive to remove 'Senna spectabilis' from forests by March 2026

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has set an ambitious target to eradicate Senna spectabilis from all forest divisions by March 2026, marking one of India’s largest state-led invasive species removal drives. Official data show the yellow-flowering invasive has spread across 2,446 hectares, of which 1,963 hectares have already been cleared, leaving 483 hectares to be tackled in the next phase.

Senna spectabilis, which has overrun forest floors in the Nilgiris, Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam, is among the most disruptive invasives in the Western Ghats. Its dense monoculture suppresses native understorey vegetation, intensifies forest fire risk, and reduces fodder for herbivores including elephants and deer.

However, Senna is just one part of Tamil Nadu’s larger ecological challenge. Forests in the state host 1,77,363 hectares of invasive plant species. Of this, only 34,710 hectares have been cleared so far, leaving 1,42,653 hectares awaiting restoration. The most widespread intruders are Lantana camara (1,44,034 ha), Prosopis juliflora (23,454 ha) and wattle (7,429 ha). So far, the state has removed 26,735 ha of lantana, 4,685 ha of Prosopis, and 1,327 ha of wattle.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, told TNIE that the 2023 IPBES report underscores the urgency, warning that invasive alien species are among the top five direct drivers of global biodiversity loss, with an annual economic cost exceeding $423 billion.