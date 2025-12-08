Tamil Nadu government unveils toy manufacturing policy, eyes global market and artisan revival

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced Toy Manufacturing Policy 2025 during the ‘TN Rising Investment Conclave’ in Madurai. The policy positions the state to emerge as a global hub for design, development and production of new-age toys. It aims to attract leading domestic and international manufacturers while simultaneously reviving the state’s centuries-old artisanal toy traditions.

According to the policy, the global toy sector estimated at $180 billion in 2024 and India holding less than one per cent market share, the state views the industry as a high-growth opportunity.

The policy seeks to bring at least 10 anchor players to Tamil Nadu, establish a dedicated Toy Manufacturing Park, and promote creative design studios to spur R&D and high-skilled jobs. The government will prioritise futuristic product categories such as STEM toys, electronic and interactive toys, puzzles and board games, action figures and plush dolls.

Investments above `50 crore with a minimum of 50 jobs will qualify for a special incentive package, including fixed capital subsidy, land allotment concessions, stamp duty exemption, training subsidy, quality certification, support for intellectual property creation and electricity tax relief. MSMEs setting up toy units are eligible for capital subsidies up to `1.5 crore, payroll support, IP creation subsidy and interest reimbursement under the MSME Policy 2021.