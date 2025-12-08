Throat infections spike among children as flu takes hold of Kovai

COIMBATORE: Change in season has been marked by a spike in throat infections, especially among children, across Coimbatore district with doctors blaming it on post-monsoon flu.
Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, there has been a noticeable rise in cases of fever, headaches, and throat infections in the district. Symptoms include dry cough, throat pain, high fever, body aches, fatigue, and headaches.
Children, particularly school students, appear to be the most affected though this health issue can affect individuals of any age.
Medical professionals recommend taking appropriate immediate medications, avoiding contaminated drinking water, and ensuring the proper disposal of materials that contribute to stagnant water, as this can lead to mosquito breeding.
If someone experiences a fever accompanied by a dry cough, it is important to seek medical advice promptly to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment. Intake of plenty of fluids is crucial for staying hydrated and supporting recovery during the early stages of these flu infections, say doctors from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
They suggest self-hygiene, hydration, rest, and a healthy diet as crucial for prevention, and recommend wearing masks to curb the spread of the virus.
Doctors say the changing weather creates ideal conditions for viruses to thrive, weakening immunity
They pointed out that sudden changes in temperature and increased humidity during the monsoon and early winter create a perfect environment for flu viruses and bacteria to thrive.
Consequently, children in schools are highly susceptible due to close contact, while the overall population becomes more vulnerable to seasonal infections like the flu, coughs, and colds.
Dr Aravinthan V, a senior ENT surgeon in the city, said that water contamination plays a crucial role, as the nose and throat provide easy access for the flu virus into the body, leading to infections in those organs.
"The dry cough and throat pain can result in fever and cause odynophagia (painful swallowing). Immunocompromised individuals aged over 70 and children are especially vulnerable to this health issue. Parents should avoid sending their children to school if they have these symptoms as the infection can easily spread to other children during the initial days. Unfortunately, many parents continue to send their children to school until their health worsens. They should refrain from such practices to protect other students," Dr Aravinthan advised.