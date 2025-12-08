Throat infections spike among children as flu takes hold of Kovai

COIMBATORE: Change in season has been marked by a spike in throat infections, especially among children, across Coimbatore district with doctors blaming it on post-monsoon flu.

Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, there has been a noticeable rise in cases of fever, headaches, and throat infections in the district. Symptoms include dry cough, throat pain, high fever, body aches, fatigue, and headaches.

Children, particularly school students, appear to be the most affected though this health issue can affect individuals of any age.

Medical professionals recommend taking appropriate immediate medications, avoiding contaminated drinking water, and ensuring the proper disposal of materials that contribute to stagnant water, as this can lead to mosquito breeding.

If someone experiences a fever accompanied by a dry cough, it is important to seek medical advice promptly to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment. Intake of plenty of fluids is crucial for staying hydrated and supporting recovery during the early stages of these flu infections, say doctors from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.