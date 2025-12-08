Traffic cop rescues kidnapped man at Akkarai signal; five held

CHENNAI: A kidnapping triggered by a money dispute ended in a dramatic rescue near the East Coast Road’s Akkarai signal on Saturday morning, when a traffic sub-inspector intervened and blocked the car, hearing the victim’s cries for help. Five men were arrested, while two others escaped, police said.

According to Thirumangalam police, the victim Dharmaraj (31) of Sevvapet in Tiruvallur district runs a washing machine service centre on Avvai Street in Thirumangalam. The accused claimed they had loaned him money to invest in a private finance firm and abducted him after he allegedly failed to return the amount.

On Friday evening, while Dharmaraj was walking along Avvai Street, three men got down from a car, confirmed his identity and forcibly pushed him inside.

He was taken to a location near Kovalam, where he was allegedly held overnight, threatened and assaulted. On Saturday, the gang allegedly forced him and recorded a video in which he agreed to repay the money before driving him again towards Akkarai.

As the car approached the signal, Dharmaraj shouted for help, prompting the traffic SI on duty to block the vehicle, rescue him and detain five suspects. Two others managed to flee.The arrested men were identified as Sreeji (30), Premkumar (36), Yuvaraj (36), Anand (25) and Venugopal (30). They were first handed over to Neelankarai police and later transferred to Thirumangalam police due to jurisdiction. Police seized the car and five mobile phones.

During interrogation, police found that Anand has two previous criminal cases and Venugopal, one. All five were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. A hunt is on for the absconding accused.