1K cops to be deployed for TVK meet in Uppalam Port no reception, TVK Anand tells cadre

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for security at the public meeting venue of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay at the Uppalam Port Grounds on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan said, only 5,000 persons from TVK will be allowed for the meeting. “QR-coded passes have been given only to residents of Puducherry.
People from Tamil Nadu or other states should not come to Puducherry for the event. Parking arrangements have been made at three locations,” he said, adding 17 checkposts have been set up along the Puducherry border. He said the meeting time has been fixed to ensure nearby school schedules are not affected.
According to TVK sources, Vijay will leave his residence at Panayur at 8 am on Tuesday, and reach the Uppalam Port Grounds around 10.30 am by car. He will address the gathering from the campaign vehicle. There will be no seating for volunteers.
Tin sheets have been installed along the periphery of the venue from Uppalam Road. Plastic water tanks have been placed for drinking water. Police personnel have been stationed at the venue since Monday.
Parking has been arranged at the Old Port area, Uppalam Grounds, and behind the Pondy Marina beach. Traffic on Uppalam Road will be restricted from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.
In a statement on Monday, TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand asked cadre not to follow Vijay’s vehicle on two-wheelers or other vehicles. He said such movement would obstruct traffic.
Anand said, “No reception activities have been permitted, and cadre should avoid such arrangements.”
He also said, “If anyone attempts to create any disturbance, party members should ensure such actions are prevented,” he said.
He instructed party administrators to wear badges and volunteers to wear uniforms. He said banners, arches, and festoons should not be erected without permission, and advised cadre not to climb buildings, compound walls, trees, vehicles, flagpoles, electric poles, transformers, or any structures, including statues or fenced-off protected areas.
Anand also urged cadre to ensure that ambulances, public vehicles, schoolchildren, women, children, and patients are not inconvenienced.