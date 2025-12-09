1K cops to be deployed for TVK meet in Uppalam Port no reception, TVK Anand tells cadre

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for security at the public meeting venue of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay at the Uppalam Port Grounds on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan said, only 5,000 persons from TVK will be allowed for the meeting. “QR-coded passes have been given only to residents of Puducherry.

People from Tamil Nadu or other states should not come to Puducherry for the event. Parking arrangements have been made at three locations,” he said, adding 17 checkposts have been set up along the Puducherry border. He said the meeting time has been fixed to ensure nearby school schedules are not affected.

According to TVK sources, Vijay will leave his residence at Panayur at 8 am on Tuesday, and reach the Uppalam Port Grounds around 10.30 am by car. He will address the gathering from the campaign vehicle. There will be no seating for volunteers.

Tin sheets have been installed along the periphery of the venue from Uppalam Road. Plastic water tanks have been placed for drinking water. Police personnel have been stationed at the venue since Monday.

Parking has been arranged at the Old Port area, Uppalam Grounds, and behind the Pondy Marina beach. Traffic on Uppalam Road will be restricted from 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.