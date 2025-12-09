2026 TN assembly polls will give DMK a fitting lesson: TVK chief Vijay

At his first public rally since the stampede that claimed the lives of 41 people in Karur, TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday said that the forthcoming assembly polls in the state would deliver a fitting lesson to the DMK.

'DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it,' Vijay said while addressing a public rally in Puducherry.

Vijay urged the people to not trust the DMK. The party will make the people believe in it only to deceive them later, he said.

He recalled that late chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) formed AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu in 1977. But three years prior to that AIADMK came to power in Puducherry.

"Can anyone forget Puducherry then? The people here, just like those in Tamil Nadu, have supported me for nearly 30 years. So don't assume that I will speak only for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The public swelled to see Vijay despite police restrictions, and amid the chaos, a gunman, later identified as a personal security guard for a district secretary, was arrested.

TVK chief said it is his duty to support Puducherry and praised the Puducherry government led by CM Rangasamy. "Puducherry govt led by CM Rangasamy is not like TN's DMK regime."

Taking a jibe at the DMK government, Vijay said that Puducherry government is impartial and has given security to the rally of the rival party.