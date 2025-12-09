Anbumani faction misled ECI on party symbol, says PMK founder aide Arul
SALEM: Salem West MLA and state joint general secretary of PMK (Ramadoss faction) R Arul on Monday strongly criticised the Anbumani faction for “misleading” the ECI on the dispute regarding the party symbol.
The verdict of the Delhi High Court had made it clear that the letters issued by the ECI recognising Anbumani Ramadoss as party president held no validity, Arul stated while speaking to reporters in Salem.
The court on Thursday urged the rival PMK factions (led by Ramadoss and Anbumani) to approach a civil court to resolve disputes. It also observed that the ECI had no say in the feuds within an unrecognised political party.
This development had fully affirmed the stand of Ramadoss, he added.
He further flayed the Anbumani faction for submitting “false and misleading letters” to the ECI, which prompted the Ramadoss loyalists to approach the Delhi High Court.
Referring to the recent judgment, Arul remarked that the opposite faction “should engage better legal counsel who can clearly understand court directions and explain them properly,” noting that the high court had clarified that disputes of unrecognised political parties must be settled only in civil courts. He also added it was unclear why the EC had acted in a manner favourable to Anbumani’s group.
Announcing the party’s upcoming protest, he said demonstrations will be held on December 12 in all district headquarters, led by Ramadoss, demanding the implementation of 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars and the immediate conduct of a caste-based census.
Reiterating the party’s official line on electoral tie-ups, he said any political party seeking an alliance with the PMK must approach only Ramadoss.
Referring to the clash between the two factions on November 4 in Vazhapadi, Arul accused the police of failing to take action against the accused even after about 35 days, and demanded prompt arrests.