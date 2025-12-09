Anbumani faction misled ECI on party symbol, says PMK founder aide Arul

SALEM: Salem West MLA and state joint general secretary of PMK (Ramadoss faction) R Arul on Monday strongly criticised the Anbumani faction for “misleading” the ECI on the dispute regarding the party symbol.

The verdict of the Delhi High Court had made it clear that the letters issued by the ECI recognising Anbumani Ramadoss as party president held no validity, Arul stated while speaking to reporters in Salem.

The court on Thursday urged the rival PMK factions (led by Ramadoss and Anbumani) to approach a civil court to resolve disputes. It also observed that the ECI had no say in the feuds within an unrecognised political party.

This development had fully affirmed the stand of Ramadoss, he added.

He further flayed the Anbumani faction for submitting “false and misleading letters” to the ECI, which prompted the Ramadoss loyalists to approach the Delhi High Court.