Bharathiar University to form committee to address long-pending staff complaints

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University administration will set up a committee to inquire into long-pending complaints against teaching and non-teaching staff soon.

Officials said that since 2022, the Vice-Chancellor's (V-C) post has been vacant, and recently, a new registrar was appointed to the university after seven years. During this period, the performance of Bharathiar University's administration has become lethargic, they added.

Moreover, the administration failed to file appeals in court cases filed by teaching and non-teaching staff regarding monetary benefits, suspensions, irregularities in duty, misappropriation of funds, and other issues.

Apart from this, due to internal politics, a few teachers were suspended and their benefits withheld, which forced them to seek legal remedies. Due to this, the university has faced financial losses in recent years, sources added.

"To rectify long-pending complaints, the university administration will set up a committee, which will review the number of cases involving Bharathiar University that are pending in court and examine their current status. It will also assess how many staff are facing departmental action and the progress of those cases. In addition, the committee will look into all staff complaints and initiate appropriate action. The committee will act based on each case. If there is a prima facie case in an allegation, it will be referred for action, if not, the committee will resolve the issue internally. It will help prevent financial losses to the university," sources further said.

When inquired, University Registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that they would propose forming a committee with the V-C committee convenor, and the process is under way.