Don’t underrate enemies, they could use CBI & I-T against us: CM Stalin tells cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday cautioned DMK functionaries against underestimating opponents, even as he remained upbeat about the party retaining power in the state in 2026.

Addressing party district secretaries and other functionaries online under the title ‘En Vakkuchavadi - Vetri Vakkuchavadi’, especially to review the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls exercise at the booth level, the CM said,

“We should not underestimate our opponents. They will use CBI, ED, I-T and ECI against us. They will spread lies on a daily basis, create illusions and circulate fake news through the media. We have to prepare ourselves to tackle all these.”

Optimistic about ruling Tamil Nadu again, Stalin said, “Many enemies may come, many alliances may be formed, but it is the DMK that is going to rule Tamil Nadu again. I am not saying this just to encourage you. I am telling the truth.

Ideology, functionaries and cadre are our strength. Our party structure extending up to each polling booth is our strength. We have to utilise them to their full potential. The initiative ‘En Vakkuchavadi - Vetri Vakkuchavadi’ aims at that.”

Stating that the neutral voters are also in their corner, the CM said, “The Dravidian model government schemes have benefited 1.86 crore people directly. By seeing our government’s performance, including the flood relief assistance, the neutral voters are also in our favour.”