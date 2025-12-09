Frequent breakdowns at Karumandapam crematorium force families to seek alternatives

TIRUCHY: Frequent closure of the corporation-run electric crematorium in Karumandapam, allegedly due to poor maintenance issues, is putting people into inconvenience as they have to make arrangements in the other crematoria at the eleventh hour.

Opened in 2009, the Karumandapam crematorium caters to four wards including Kallukuzhi, Milagupparai, Karumandapam, and Pirattiyur. A fee of Rs 1,500 is collected for each cremation, and maintenance is done by an NGO. However, repeated malfunctions, particularly furnaces, and exhaust systems, have resulted in frequent closures.

Sources say the facility remains closed for at least three days in a month. Even on Monday, it did not function. As a result, people have to alternative crematorium in Oyameri or Konakkarai, spending more on hearse vans to shift the bodies. The diversions also increase the workload at other crematoriums, further straining the services.

The Oyameri crematorium, which has two LPG-fired furnaces, is under going maintenance and will remain closed till December 18. Following repeated complaints from residents and councillors, the Tiruchy City Corporation passed a resolution in its recent council meeting to assign a Tiruchy-based agency for the maintenance and operation of the Karumandapam crematorium.

The agency has been permitted to charge Rs 2,500 per cremation, of which Rs 100 will be paid to the Corporation. Speaking to TNIE, V Ramadoss, councillor of ward 55, said, “Last week, we carried a body from Pirattiyur to the Karumandapam crematorium, but it was not working. The furnace was damaged, and we had to go to Oyameri.