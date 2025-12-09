INDIA bloc MPs from TN approach Lok Sabha speaker for impeachment of Justice GR Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Members of Parliament belonging to the INDIA bloc parties from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday submitted a formal notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the initiation of a motion to remove Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court.

The notice, signed by 107 MPs from both Houses, invokes Article 217 read with Article 124 of the Constitution and lists three grounds for the judge’s impeachment.

In the notice, the MPs allege that Justice Swaminathan’s conduct “raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary.”

They further accuse him of showing “undue favouritism” towards senior advocate M. Sricharan Ranganathan and “advocates of a particular community.”

The third allegation claims that he has been “deciding cases based on a particular political ideology” and in a manner inconsistent with the “secular principles of the Indian Constitution.” Copies of letters earlier sent by MPs to the President and the Chief Justice of India have also been appended.