INDIA bloc MPs to seek removal of Justice G R Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Members of Parliament from INDIA bloc parties in Tamil Nadu are mobilising signatures to submit a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adopt a motion for removing Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court.

Justice Swaminathan, who is no stranger to controversy, has come under severe criticism from the ruling DMK and its allies in TN over the past week for his order allowing for a lamp to be lit on a post close to a dargah on Thiruparankundram hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

While MPs of the ruling DMK were tight-lipped on the effort, at least three Lok Sabha MPs from allied parties confirmed the development. One of the MPs said the notice is likely to be submitted to the speaker on Tuesday. The MPs, however, did not elaborate on the exact grounds on which they are pressing for the judge’s removal.

Once submitted, the speaker can examine the relevant material and decide whether to admit the motion or not. “We are collecting signatures from MPs from all states since a minimum of 100 signatures are required for the notice to be submitted to the Lok Sabha speaker,” one of the MPs told TNIE.

The notice for removal of a judge can be initiated in either House of Parliament. If the notice is initiated in the Rajya Sabha, the signatures of at least 50 MPs from the Upper House are needed to submit the notice to its speaker.