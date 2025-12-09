No megalithic site in TN will be delisted: Centre

CHENNAI: A push from residents and local associations to remove protection for certain megalithic sites in the fast-urbanising fringes of Chennai has reached the union government, prompting the Ministry of Culture to clarify that while such requests have been received, no megalithic monument in Tamil Nadu will be delisted and none of the notified sites have officially “vanished”.

In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, the government revealed that representations were submitted by individuals and Residents’ Welfare Associations from Ezhichur (Kancheepuram district) and Sembakkam (near Chennai), urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to withdraw protection notifications for megalithic cist and cairn fields that they claim have lost their archaeological integrity amidst development pressures.

Despite these appeals, the Ministry of Culture stated unequivocally that “the question of delisting does not arise”. Officials emphasised that none of the megalithic sites notified as monuments or areas of national importance have become untraceable.