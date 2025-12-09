Over 150 sanitary workers detained in Coimbatore during protest for job security, fair wages

COIMBATORE: More than 150 sanitary workers affiliated with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and various other local bodies across the district were detained on Monday after they attempted to stage a road blockade in front of the Coimbatore District Collectorate.

The protest was organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which has been pressing for long-pending demands, including regularisation of contract workers, minimum wages, and equal pay for equal work.

The sanitary workers, including members of women self-help groups and security guards, had earlier announced a one-day symbolic strike along with a road roko to highlight their grievances. Anticipating the demonstration, police personnel were deployed in large numbers around the Collectorate from early morning.

Despite the heavy security, workers assembled in front of the Collectorate and attempted to block the road, raising slogans seeking job security and fair wages. Police intervened immediately, detaining over 150 protesters and moving them away from the spot. Their detention briefly created tension in the area, though the situation was brought under control shortly after.

Union representatives said the protest was a desperate attempt to draw attention to the workers' precarious employment conditions and urged the district administration to hold talks and address their demands without delay. The detained protesters were released later.